Youths drilled in entrepreneurship

In a move to equip young entrepreneurs with skills that will see them become successful businesspeople, SME Magazine drilled the youths in Blantyre over the weekend.

During the sessions, participants in the entrepreneurship training were urged to be innovative to attract people in whatever business they are into.

One of the mentors Moffat Ngalande from PriceWaterhouseCoope­rs (PWC) applauded the seminar arguing that it created the zeal of young entrepreneurs to do more in their businesses.

Ngalande, a renowned author who wrote the book Taxation, advised the youths to challenge and make decisions that can uplift their businesses.

“Seminars like these can help the country to create future generation that has passion with entrepreneurship, this can help in slashing down the figures of unemployment in Malawi,” said Ngalande.

One of the participants, Nelson Jangiya from Sonels Company applauded the training saying it was an eye-opener.

Jangiya advised his fellow participants to use the knowledge acquired in changing and making strides in their businesses.