Thousands of Malawians today thronged the Comesa Hall in Blantyre where they paid their last respects to politician cum businesswoman Helen Singh who died of lung cancer three days ago.

She died aged 64.

Singh led the United Independence Party (UIP) in the 2014 elections.

Her body has since been cremated at Sikh Temple.

Here are some of the pictures our Blantyre based reporter Andrew Chilapondwa shot.