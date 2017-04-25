A crocodile earlier this week killed a 14-year-old boy in Mangochi district.

Mangochi Police spokesperson Rodrick Maida identified the deceased as Edson Asima of Village Kambulire, Traditional Authority Chimwala in the district.

“The boy together with friends went for swimming in Lake Malombe at Kambulire Dock. As they were enjoying the swimming suddenly a hungry crocodile caught the deceased and went away with him into the deep waters,” said Maida.

Community members mobilised themselves for a search and the body was found with multiple wounds.

Postmortem conducted at Lukalanga Health facility revealed that death was due to suffocation and excessive loss of blood.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to the general public to avoid swimming in crocodile infested waters.

Recently two people in the same district of Mangochi were also killed by crocodiles.