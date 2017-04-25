MEC hits back at CSOs

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has faulted Civil Society Organization (CSOs) for misrepresenting facts during their press briefing that called for the firing of the electoral body’s Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah.

This has been replied after CSOs in Malawi condemned MEC for cancelling the by-elections that were slated for June 6 in some parts of the country.

The CSOs demanded the axing of Ansah arguing that she has taken a “partisan decision” to have the elections put on hold.

However, MEC has argued that the CSOs ignored the fact that government has no money for the elections.

In a statement signed by MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the electoral body has expressed dismay on the calls to have Ansah replaced.

“The commission would like to express its concern over the deliberate tendency of ignoring facts on the ground and engaging in utterances that distort the truth and hell bent towards misinforming the public on the reasons that MEC is yet to establish,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

The body has further disclosed that it cancelled the elections on the grounds of lacking funds to allow voters choose their representatives.

Meanwhile, the commission has urged citizens to resist distorted information from other stakeholders and seek clarification on how the body is managed by contacting authorities.