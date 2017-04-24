Police arrest suspect in fake Chilima letter

Police have reportedly arrested a suspect over the fake letter that claims that Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima will resign on grounds of not being in good terms with senior members of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The bogus letter that went viral on social media last week says Chilima will leave his office after noting bad treatment from his party.

Following the matter, reports indicate that Police have arrested Stella Assani for being suspected to have been behind the fake letter.

Further reports show that the letter was written by DPP members and discussed on WhatsApp group before being leaked.

Assani is reported to have been taken to Lilongwe from Blantyre where she was arrested by police from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who used the vehicle registration number MC 4514.

However, Malawi Police Spokesperson James Kadadzela downplayed the reports in an interview with Malawi24 on Saturday saying investigations are underway on the matter.

“Our investigators are still on ground inquiring on who might be behind that fake letter. However I have not heard from them of any recent arrest. I will confirm with you on this suspect you are mentioning once I get word from the investigator if she is connected to that,” said Kadadzela.

Government earlier condemned the fake letter arguing that Malawians must resist such bad practice.

Spokesperson for the government Nicholas Dausi urged the police to investigate and arrest those behind the letter.