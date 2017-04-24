Our politicians are not wise – expert

A local political scientist has faulted Malawian politicians for using funerals as platforms for throwing jabs at each other on socioeconomic hiccups affecting the country arguing it is an indication of not being wise.

The sentiments follow reports of fights between opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at funeral services over the past week.

During a funeral of the country’s former cabinet minister Mwatayachanga Chirwa, the DPP and MCP threw jabs at each other over the challenges that have rocked the country.

A cabinet minister in President Peter Mutharika’s government disclosed that MCP will remain in opposition if the party continues opposing without offering direction to be followed.

While the MCP urged the government officials to embrace the spirit of Chirwa for the country to make strides on development.

On Saturday, commotion erupted at the funeral of Senior Chief Lukwa’s mother after DPP governor in Kasungu Oswald Chirwa snatched a microphone from an MCP legislator, preventing him from giving his condolences.

The development forced the relations to carry the body to its resting place without a proper church service.

Commenting on the matter, the analyst Wonderful Mkhutche has expressed dismay on the country’s politicians for such actions.

“The challenge is that they take advantage of the gathering to advance their political agendas. But if they can be wise enough to understand the place they are at, they would tame their actions.

“It paints a lot of bad images in people who are seeing them fighting in such a manner and place. One indication of a wise person is knowing how to act depending on place and situation. Their actions were inappropriate and they fall nothing short of politicians lacking wisdom,” said Mkhutche.

He further advised politicians to restrain from attacking each other during funeral services arguing it is bad to take advantage of mourners.