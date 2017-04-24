Hellen Singh to be cremated tomorrow

The body of president of United Independence Party (UIP) Hellen Singh will be cremated at Sikh Temple on Tuesday in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to family member Asante Masantche, the body of Singh will be collected at College of Medicine (CoM) mortuary and taken to COMESA Hall in Blantyre where a vigil and prayers shall take place before her cremation in Limbe Sikh Temple.

Malawi government has since described Singh’s demise as a great loss to the nation arguing that she braved to uphold democratic principles through her party.

The 64-year-old Singh died on Saturday at Adventist Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Singh who was a business tycoon owned SS rent a car and Singh Trust while advancing her political career through UIP.

She contested as a presidential candidate for the party in 2014 tripartite elections.

The late Singh is survived by two children.