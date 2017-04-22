PAC wants to oust Mutharika

They might have been arguing their case from a point of patriotism but now the Public Affairs Committee risk being considered treasonous.

Malawi government has blasted the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) accusing it of inciting a revolt against government in order to overthrow President Peter Mutharika.

This follows a statement that PAC made earlier this month in which it described Mutharika as a failure.

The religious body cited deep-rooted corruption to be among issues Mutharika has been giving a smile on arguing he has been failing to act on them.

However, in a statement signed by its spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, government has condemned PAC saying that the organisation turned away from dialogue in order to overthrow Mutharika.

“PAC turned away from dialogue and suggestively declared to the public their desire for a revolt to oust the President simply because the President had shifted their meeting to another date.

“The demand for revolt which can lead to violence and anarchy is neither any “prophetic role” nor the promotion of unity, peace and tranquillity in Malawi,” reads part of the statement.

Government claims that PAC has “lost direction” on its dealings on issues affecting the public in Malawi and that the current leadership of PAC has divorced the organization from the very religious bodies whose prophetic role it is supposed to encourage.

“Whereas PAC was meant to enter into and maintain dialogue with Government, the current leaders of the organization have consistently disrespected dialogue and preferred mobilizing the mob spirit of revolt against Government contrary to promoting unity, peace and tranquillity,” reads part of the statement

The Mutharika administration has also accused the quasi-religious body of working with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera saying the two have been making similar statements of late.

“Instead of speaking for the voiceless, we have noted that they have joined forces somewhere with MCP/Chakwera and Joyce Banda to issue strikingly similar sentiments in their attacks against government. We have reason to be concerned with the call for a revolt by Chakwera and PAC in a synchronized manner as they prepare to whip up public anger in preparation for the so-called “all-inclusive-meeting” of PAC.

“Obviously, PAC has chosen a politically biased position that is not consistent with its traditional role of being an independent arbitrator in matters that concern the majority of the people. In fact, PAC is behaving like a political party.

“In echoing Lazarus Chakwera who chooses to see no development happening, PAC has also chosen to ignore any positive developments, including revival of the economy devastated by Cashgate, in order to make a biased conclusion in their statement,” government says.

The strongly worded statement says PAC has been selective in its criticism adding that the body has a bad attitude to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“PAC was silent when the former President Joyce Banda declared that she knew who shot Paul Mphwiyo. PAC has remained quiet when Joster Njanji, the only most senior Government official and former Principal Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet suspiciously died after declaring in court that he would tell the nation what really happened in Joyce Banda’s state sanctioned Cashgate,” reads part of the statement.

PAC is set to have an all stakeholders meeting on the leadership of Mutharika and the organisation recently said Malawians are to give “a final say” on the current leadership.

After a similar meeting last year, PAC and government were involved in a verbal war as the religious body faulted government for not taking on board resolutions made during the 2016 indaba held in Blantyre.