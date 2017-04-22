Dausi in trouble with the Police

Malawi Police have asked Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi to give them names of people who wrote a fake resignation letter for the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima.

This development comes days after Dausi told the nation that government is aware of the people who wrote the said letter which has been circulating on social media since last week.

He said those that wrote the letter are members of one of the political parties in the country.

But when asked if the minister has submitted the alleged names, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera said he knows nothing about that and he asked those that have the information regarding the issue at hand to give it to the police.

“Everybody is free to give information to the Police. We have been calling for the same that whenever they have suspected anyone for being on the wrong side of the law. Therefore anyone is welcome to give information about this issue and any other,” he said.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers have assured Malawians who are curious to know the people behind the letter that very soon they will know the truth.

“Our investigators are working on it and very soon we will have the suspects in our custody,” concluded the Police publicist.