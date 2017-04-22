ACB completes Uladi Mussa investigations

Investigations into the citizenship scam involving interim president of the People’s Party Uladi Mussa have been completed, Malawi24 has learnt.

Mussa and former Chief Immigration officer Hudson Mankhwala were arrested in March this year on suspicion that they dubiously issued citizenships to foreigners.

Confirming the development, deputy director for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Reyneck Matemba has said that they will be taking the suspects to court to answer charges levelled against them.

“We had one last person to arrest, and we arrested that person and he was given a bail about two weeks ago, the case is almost complete and we should take them to the court in less than three weeks.

“In fact we are already prepared and what we are doing now is just to wait for the court to give us the date,” said Matemba.

Mussa and Mankhwala are on court bail pending for the trial to commence as they are answering charges of negligence and abuse of the office which they are denying.

Mussa is said to have appended his signature to the said irregularities while he was serving as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security during Joyce Banda administration over three years ago.