Rain disrupts Easter Bash

All was set for Easter Bash at the BAT ground in Blantyre on Saturday but mother nature had other plans as heavy rains disrupted the highly publicised show.

The event organised by Entertainers Promotions was the weekend’s main highlight with an appetising line-up of performers.

By 10 AM, the scheduled starting time, everything was in order with the sound system fully connected.

It was in the early afternoon hours when the rains made sure the show was not happening after a heavy downpour which left the ground water-logged.

The whole event reached an abrupt comma. At the bash, giants in gospel and secular music queued up to perform.

The menu made the venue an ideal place for the occasion due to the involved artists’ ability to pull a crowd. Mercy Kamsichi, a Blantyre resident who made it to the venue in good time to witness the show from the word go, expressed her disappointment to this publication.

“Am very disappointed because I highly anticipated the bash but who are we to question things we can’t control?”

Despite the twist of events at BAT grounds, some people have saluted the organising company for putting things in order as announced.