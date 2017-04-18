8 years for raping, impregnating granddaughter

Dowa first grade magistrate court has sentenced Wilson Banda, 52, to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter.

The court through Police Prosecutor Sergeant Agnes Mphinga heard that this happened between the months of December 2016 and January 2017 at Mtukwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa.

“During this time the wife to the convict went to her home village for she was expectant. It was the victim who was doing the household chores, this made the convict to take advantage and sexually abuse the girl,” the court heard.

A few months later elderly women from the village noticed the girl to be pregnant and when she was asked she mentioned her grandfather as the man responsible.

The convict was charged with the offence of defilement contrary to section 131 of the Penal Code.

In his mitigation, the convict asked the court for leniency, saying he agreed with the victim that he will marry her.

He also added that no one will take care of his maize garden and his children.

However, the prosecutor asked the court for no mercy saying the convict being the grandfather was supposed to protect the girl not impregnating her.

First grade magistrate his worship Amulani Phiri added that it is questionable for someone to marry his own granddaughter and the victim will not live a happy life because of this.

He therefore sentenced the convict to 8 years in prison to deter other would be offenders.

The convict comes from Mtukwa village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa, in Dowa District