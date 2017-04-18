Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy performers to be decided through polls

Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy returns to Blantyre next month bigger and better with all liberty to select artists to perform granted to fans.

The event is slated for 14th May at College of Medicine Sports Complex where the previous edition was also staged.

This year organisers will not have a hand in choosing performers to allow people decide their preferred artists for the show.

Through a poll being run on Carlsberg Facebook page, fun seekers are voting for musicians to light up the stage during this year’s occasion.

Those with more votes will in all likelihood make it on the menu of performers.

Last year, the urban music show attracted huge patronage such that the sports complex was flooded with patrons.

There were appetising music performances by the country’s music cream whose speciality is urban music.

Some of the musicians who performed during the previous episode were, Bucci, Blackjack, Malinga Mafia, Nesnes, Nepman, Dan Lu, Sonye, and Piksy.

Hosted by Capital FM’s Pantherix with DJ Nathan Tunes on the sound mix, patrons were left mesmerised with the event as it lived up to expectations.

A great show is expected this year considering that only those artists prospective patrons want, will make it on the menu.

Organisers felt like leaving the responsibility in people’s hands will on the other hand help in avoiding a repetition of last year’s happening in terms of performers.

Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy is Malawi’s top billed music event that features the country’s music talents, be it experienced or up-and-coming.