Traffic resumes on Jalawe Bridge

Motorists are now able to use the M1 road at Jalawe in Rumphi as the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has finished constructing a temporary Jalawe Bridge.

According to reports, the temporary bridge was completed last night leading to resumption of traffic on one of the most important roads in the Northern Region.

“All the vehicles that were parked on either side of the road are no longer there, they have passed through since the bridge was opened last night,” said a source.

The soldiers mobilised resources on Sunday while mapping and assembling was done on Monday.

They were given a deadline of Wednesday to finish the bailey bridge but they have since completed the work ahead of time. The rehabilitation of the bridge by contractors last week was facing challenges due to running water that was demolishing the backfilled area hence government was forced to engage the MDF.

The Roads Authority said earlier this week that it has identified a contractor to fix concrete culverts on the road since the culverts were too old and narrow hence failure to withstand the pressure.

The damage on the road has already affected victims of floods in Karonga as trucks carrying foodstuffs for the victims were stuck in Mzuzu.