Bankers on verge of re-capturing Chimodzi

Silver Strikers football club are closing in on signing their former midfielder Taonga Chimodzi, Malawi24 has learnt.

The former Flames star Chimodzi returned home last month from Cyprus where he has been playing his football and has since been seen training with the bankers for some time.

When asked to comment, Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda confirmed that Chimodzi who is a free agent has been training with them.

“First of all I have to confirm that Chimodzi is now training with bankers and has been doing this for over two weeks.

“Information we have is that currently he is a free agent since he has no contract with any club,” said Nyirenda in an interview with the local press.

The Lilongwe based giants have announced that everything is now done to take the midfielder on board to help them in 2017 soccer season which will be launched this weekend.

“This is a calibre of player that we want and we are on course of signing him,” added Nyirenda.

If signed Chimodzi will join his brother Young Chimodzi Junior who is also at the club alongside their father, Young Chimodzi Senior, who is the technical director.