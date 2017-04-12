Police officer arrested for smuggling car into Malawi

A Ntcheu police officer has been arrested together with three civilians for being suspected to have smuggled a car into Malawi.

According to reliable sources, the arrested police officer has been identified as constable Meke. He was arrested on Tuesday at Tsangano turnoff Police roadblock.

The source said Meke and the other suspects were caught smuggling a car from the Republic of South Africa.

It is believed that the four took advantage of a porous border at Biriwiri to get the car into the country.

However, they got apprehended at Tsangano turnoff police Roadblock which is about two kilometres away from the border.

Tsangano turnoff police were already tipped of the development and when the suspects reached the roadblock they were arrested.

Meanwhile, constable Meke and the three civilians are in police custody at Ntcheu police station and they will soon appear before court to answer charges of smuggling a car.

This comes days after Ntcheu magistrate court convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment with hard labour another Ntcheu police officer and two civilians for attempted robbery.

The junior police officer, Ralph Banda was on Tuesday, March 7 this year rescued from an angry mob that wanted to kill him for stealing.

Reports showed that Banda and two other thieves broke into a shop in the area but were caught red-handed by the shop owner.

The shop owner then called for help from his neighbours who rushed to the scene.

When the community members noticed that amongst the thieves there was a police officer, they got angry and started beating the thieves.

The three were heavily beaten by the angry community members who wanted to kill them. Fortunately for the thieves, other police officers came and rescued them.