APM still bothered by ‘research conducted among flies’

President Peter Mutharika has hit back at a research that revealed that he is the least trusted politician in Malawi.

Research conducted at Chancellor College and led by political scientist Boniface Dulani established that only 41 percent of Malawians trust the president.

In his remarks, Mutharika said the people who are saying that Malawians do not trust him are liars based on the people who gathered at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe to welcome him from southern region where he was attending official activities.

Malawi’s head of state also criticized people who say that his government is doing nothing in terms of development.

“For the first time in the history of this country, seven big roads are [being] built at the same time. Is that not development?” Mutharika queried.

“Where are these people who don’t see our development, where are them because had it been that they are here in Malawi they would have witnessed what we are doing. We are building several roads in Towns like here in Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Blantyre and Zomba,” Mutharika added.

The survey that was done by Dulani shows that the president is least trusted with the rating of 41 percent.

According to the survey titled “the paradox of traditional leadership in Malawi”, Malawians trust the clergy and traditional leaders more than politicians.

The clergy are most trusted with 80 percent, followed by chiefs with the rating of 76 percent while members of parliament are trusted by 41 percent.