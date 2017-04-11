CHAM students who failed exams given lifeline

The Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi (NMCM) has disclosed that students under Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) colleges who failed recent licensure exams are to sit for supplementary exams.

The development follows concerns from students after a 75 percent failure rate for last year’s licensure exams. Only 168 passed the exams out of 669 something that angered the students.

Reacting on the development, the students faulted the results and they demanded that the exams should be remarked.

However NMCM has ruled out a remark saying the students are to sit for supplementary exams.

NMCM Registrar Dr Isabella Msolomba Musisi disclosed that the council resolved to have the students sit for another exam as remarking will not change the grades since many questions were under multiple choice.

Musisi added that those who sat for the third time and failed will be barred from sitting for the supplementary exams that have been scheduled for this month.

After the poor results were released, the students from CHAM institutions faulted the council arguing that it is stopping them from becoming registered nurses.

The council however has been distancing itself from the allegations saying the students failed the exams that were fair.