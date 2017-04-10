Woman fined for attempting to externalise forex

A court in Lilongwe has ordered Jessie Kumwembe to pay MK600,000 for attempting to externalise foreign currency at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

The court through prosecutor Cecelia Zangazanga learnt that on 24th March 2017, the accused was found attempting to transfer foreign currency amounting to R20,600 (MK1,030 000) to South Africa through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) without the permission of a bank or the minister responsible.

She was then arrested by KIA Police and charged with two counts of attempting to transfer foreign currency outside Malawi which is contrary to section 11(1) of the Exchange Control Regulation under the Exchange Control Act, Cap 45:01 of the Laws of Malawi and being found in possession of foreign currency in Malawi contrary to regulation 25(1) of the Exchange Control Regulation under the Exchange Control Act, Cap 45:01 of the Laws of Malawi.

Passing the verdict, Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona fined the accused MK450,000 for the first count or in default to serve 1 year Imprisonment with hard labour and MK150,000 or in default to serve 6 months in prison for the second count.

The fined amount was deducted from the currency she was found with of which the remainder got forfeited to the government.

Jessie Kumwembe hails from Tabu village, Traditional Authority Malemia, Zomba district.