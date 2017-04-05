Mponda happy with youthful Flames squad

Newly appointed Malawi senior national football team manager Peter Mponda has backed youngsters who are in the camp ahead of the CHAN games.

Speaking to Malawi24 on Monday, Mponda said the youthful squad has the capacity to get good results.

“We believe we have blended the squad to get the results, we believe the squad we have called is the best at the moment,” explained Mponda.

Mponda further said that they will maintain the team squad if the players are performing. The 27 member squad which is currently in camp with Flames deputy coach Gerald Phiri has seen the presence of new faces such as Yamikani Chester, Semion Singa, Binwell Katinji Levison Maganizo, and Mike Kaziputa.

“This is the squad of local best players, it doesn’t matter whether young or old, this is now and we believe if players are performing we will maintain the squad if not we will be making changes,” he added.

The preliminary squad which went into the camp on the 2nd of April at Mpira village in Blantyre is preparing for CHAN battle with Madagascar in May.