Chiefs in Balaka district were on Tuesday forced to denounce Balaka North legislator Lucius Banda days after he exchanged words with President Peter Mutharika.

On Tuesday afternoon officials from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its ally United Democratic Front (UDF) invited chiefs from within Balaka to a meeting.

At the gathering it is reported that the chiefs were forced to denounce Banda as their Member of Parliament and a son of the district in front of the MBCTV cameras.

According to the reports made available to this publication, the officials did this following Banda’s open criticism to the DPP and UDF marriage.

The traditional leaders were further told that if they don’t speak ill about Banda to the TV crew, they will be fired from their chieftaincy.

Reacting to the development Banda assured the innocent chiefs who are being abused, that he fully understands their situation so well. Banda who reacted on his Facebook account asked Malawians to know that whatever they will see on TV pertaining to this issue is not from the will of the chiefs but rather the views of his enemies aimed at discrediting him.

“As l was in Lilongwe doing parliamentary committee work, I kept receiving phone calls from chiefs of Balaka who are saying this afternoon they were forced to denounce me in front of video cameras from one of the TV stations.’

“I also want to let Malawians know that whatever you will see on TV pertaining to this issue is not the truth it is merely aimed at discrediting me as you all know what I am going through. l repeat, with God on my side, I shall not fear a human being. May the Lord be with us all,” reacted Banda.

Lucius Banda is against the uniting of the ruling party and UDF saying the alliance will not benefit the UDF.