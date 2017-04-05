Ngalande, Manase Chiyesa, Kansichiri join Flames camp

…Wadabwa ruled out with an injury

Former Athletico Madrid forward Robin Ngalande and two other Kamuzu Barracks players have been added to the Flames squad which is preparing to face Madagascar in preliminary 2018 Championship for African Nations (Chan).

According to information at hand the Flames assistant coach Gerald Phiri has called three additional players to the squad that is already in camp at Mpila village in Chiwembe and the three have already reported for training.

The Flames assistant coach has called Ngalande and Kamuzu Barracks duo of Pempho Kansichiri and Manase Chiyesa.

According to a statement made available to this publication, Chiyesa who was one of the top goal scorers for the defending champions’.

He has replaced Be forward Wanderers goal scoring machine Peter Wadabwa who is injured.

The statement further indicates that the Nomads forward joined camp when he was already injured and he has only provoked the injury that is why he has since been replaced by Chiyesa.

Whereas Ngalande will be making a return to the Flames squad after not being in the squad for over a year after he was not playing competitive football at the club level.

The Flames will face Madagascar away in Antananarivo on April 23 in the first leg while the return leg is slated for April 29 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.