DPP continues with thuggery: seal DCs office

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillors in Chiradzulu have sealed the office of Chiradzulu District Commissioner (DC) to force the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to transfer the DC.

The councillors have been demanding the transfer of Chiradzulu DC Memory Kaleso for over a week because she refused to give them money to go to a DPP rally.

On Friday the councillors ran out of patience and closed the DC’s office.

“We have reacted in this manner because the ministry is not assisting. Instead, the ministry has sent us communication insisting that we would continue working as DC because she has not committed any wrongdoing to warrant posting,” Vice Council Chair for Chiradzulu, Councillor Diston Mphero said.

However the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has maintained that it will not post Kaleso to another district.

Ministry’s spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho said the councillors are abusing their powers as they do not have the mandate to close the DC’s office.

“That’s crippling service delivery. I think they have gone overboard. As a Ministry, we always follow and implement government policies for the betterment of common person in the villages,” she said.

The councillors’ conduct has since led to a strike at the council as members of staff have downed tools saying they would only resume work when the matter is settled and the DC is back in the office.

The council employees also accuse the councillors of victimising Kaleso because she is following procedures set by government.