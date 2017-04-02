Gospel Musician Andy Seko ready for “Zidzayenda” double album launch today

Lilongwe based electric stage performer, Andy Seko says all is set for his long awaited CD and DVD launch of his second album titled “Zidzayenda” Scheduled to take place today 2 at Sheafer ICA Marquee in the capital Lilongwe.

In an interview the “Usova” hit Maker said he is looking forward to dish out the best performance during the day.

“All those that have a taste of good music will experience fireworks. We’re currently immersed in massive preparations,” He said

According to Seko, he wants to make the launch to be one of its kinds, and said people should be looking forward to the best.

“It will be a serious thing,” he said.

Recorded at Island Productions by Gift Chidale and mixed at Mwai K Studios by Kumbu the album has eleven songs which include Mudzililire Nokha, Bulu, Waludzu, Akusowa Mtendere, Bayethe and the popular Usova currently enjoying massive airplay on a number of radio stations and has been a darling for many during his live performances.

In Usova, which features Henry Masamba, Seko chides all those that are involved in ill-happenings that once what they do backfires, they will be in hot soup.

He actually brings a point home that God is “not” surely happy when he sees the massacring of albinos, the ill-treatment of the down-trodden including orphans.

Seko’s music careers spans as way back as 1999 when he released his debut album ‘Mabwana Inu.’

Slated to start at 11 am the show will attract an entry fee of K1 500 perhead.