Five die in road accident in Mangochi

Four women and a one-year-old baby have died after a minibus they were travelling in overturned three times at Mpatsa Farm along Golomoti-Monkey-Bay road in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi said the accident happened on Wednesday. She identified the five as Charity Kaunda, 31, Olivia Chikondi, 39, Violet Thomas, 39, Mrs Chesi, 35, and one-year-old Latifah Umali.

Daudi told Malawi24 that the motor vehicle registration number BT1381 minibus Nissan caravan driven by Vincent Mwanza was travelling from the direction of Golomoti heading to Monkey-Bay with sixteen passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Mpatsa farm the outer cover of the left tyre got removed and the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding, hence the vehicle swerved to the extreme far side of the road where it overturned three times.

“Following the impact Charity Kaunda sustained open fracture of the left leg and Olivia Chikondi sustained head injuries and they both died on the spot,” said Daudi.

The other three Violet Thomas, Mrs Chesi, and the baby Latifah Umali sustained head injuries and were rushed to Monkey-Bay Health Centre where they died while receiving treatment.

As for the remaining passengers, two sustained serious injuries and are still receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital while nine passengers escaped with minor injuries.

The driver sustained a minor cut on his head and is in Police custody.

Meanwhile, the Police are advising drivers to follow road safety measures in order to reduce road accidents in the district. All five who died hailed from Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.