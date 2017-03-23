Malawi to hold Social Economic Forum

Standard Bank in partnership with UNICEF and government will host the first ever Social Economic Forum aimed at empowering the youth.

The conference will take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on 28 March.

According to a statement, the forum will spotlight the potential of the Malawi youth market and bring customers closer to the market’s opportunities.

“Currently the youth face diverse problems such as high unemployment rate, social inequalities, low education, homelessness, gender discrimination. As such their transition to adulthood needs to be understood in larger context,” reads the statement.

“Investing in young people in terms of education, health and economic empowerment could result in an increased share of the working-age which can foster economic growth hence the serious need to look into cultivating the entrepreneurial culture among them,” adds the statement.

The forum will be under the theme,” Youth Entrepreneurship: Creating Opportunities to build Mother Malawi.” This forum will provide business leaders with information on economic insights in Africa, SADC and Malawi.

UNICEF and the Ministry of Youth, Labour and Man Power development will present the 2016 youth status report in the country.

Policy makers, United Nations (UN), government officials will be some of the speakers of the conference.

The conference will also highlight the importance of the partnership between Standard Bank, UNICEF, government and clients in building a better Malawi.