Kamwendo commits future to Wanderers

Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Joseph Kamwendo has committed his future at Lali Lubani saying he is a true Wanderers son and is looking forward to assisting his team achieve their targets this coming season.

The former Flames captain made the revelation in a statement made available to this publication.

He said he wanted to leave the club because he was worried about the condition of his mother.

“I am a true Wanderers son and everything I did or said was because I was worried and desperate with the condition of my mother,” said Kamwendo.

He added that he had extensive discussions with the Nomads General Secretary and Mr Mkandawire and finally the dust has settled as the issue has been solved.

“I am confident the club will support me on the issue of my mother’s illness so I am no longer desperate,” added the Nomads midfielder.

Kamwendo further noted that a lot has been said about his future but now the issue has been put to rest.

“There have been lots of stories circulating about my reasons for wanting to join Master Security with many alleging that I had pocketed money already. I hope this decision to stay at Wanderers will put those rumours to rest,” said Kamwendo.

The player also apologized to all Wanderers supporters, officials, and sponsors for the things he said about the Nomads family.

“Out of desperation due to the condition of my mother I might have done or said some things that offended the Wanderers family. I just want to apologize to all supporters, officials and sponsors if that was the case,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kamwendo has said he now want to concentrate on football and he will never comment on this issue again.

Kamwendo’s feud with Wanderers started last month when he travelled to Japan with Peter Wadabwa for trials.

According to the midfield maestro, his days in Japan were meaningless as he was forced to train with amateur teams since professional clubs were on off season.