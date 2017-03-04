Bullets unrest over!

…new interim executive committee appointed

Finally, the dust has settled at Nyasa Big Bullets following the appointment of a new interim committee by the supporters executive committee on Friday.

The Stone Mwamadi led executive supporters committee had a meeting on Friday where they decided to appoint an interim executive committee led by the current chairman Noel Lipipa.

According to Mwamadi, the committee will run the team for the next eight months.

“Yes, it’s true, we have appointed a new interim committee to take charge of the club for the next eight months. We have put our trust in the committee to take the club to another level. Noel Lipipa will remain our chairman because he didn’t disappoint when he took over from Sam Chilunga last season,” he said.

On the upcoming polls, Mwamadi said:”No polls, we are moving forward and the clock is ticking against us so the new season is just around the corner, no need for us to have these polls,” he concluded.

The new interim executive committee is as follows:

Chairman -Noel Lipipa

Vice Chairman -Moyenda Kanjerwa

Second Vice Chairman -Anthony Msendema

General Secretary -Albert Chigoga

Vice General Secretary -Jack Mavutula

Treasurer -Chifundo Makande

Vice Treasurer -Anack M’baya

Second Vice Treasurer -Grace Chenda

Committee Members -Agatha Mphwiyo -Lujerio Kambalame -Joe Twalibu -Lewis Mwamulenga

Legal Advisor -Yasin Domasi