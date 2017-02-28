Man hangs himself over marital issues

A 47-year-old man on Saturday committed suicide by hanging himself in his house after quarrelling with his wife in Dowa district.

The man JohnWell Saweluzika became violent after disagreements with his wife.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda has confirmed the incident to Malawi24.

According to Kaponda, during the night of 25 February the deceased wanted to beat his wife Zione Mwale, 30, when she went to bed.

“The wife ran away together with her children and did not sleep in the house.

The man slept alone and on the following day he was found dead dangling on the rope after hanging himself to the roof of his house,” Added Kaponda.

Medical practitioner from Dowa District Hospital conducted postmortem which revealed that the death was due to suffocation. The doctor ruled out foul play.

The deceased came from Dickman Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.