Sukez urges youths to venture into business

Youths in the country have been asked to utilise several trainings offered by different organisations to venture into entrepreneurship.

This was said on Saturday by one of the well-known video directors Gift Sukez of HD Plus Media Company at the end of a seven day videography training which took place at The Hub along Chilembwe road in the commercial city of Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi24, Sukez advised the ten participants to use the skills for entrepreneurship which will see some of them making a living through videography.

He described the training as a success saying he was happy because he did not meet any challenges during.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all the participants for being cooperative and I want to thank my fellow members who put in their effort to make this a success,” said Sukez.

Giving his testimony, one of the students who already had some knowledge about videography encouraged his fellow students to take it as a profession and career of which at the end they will give their own testimony after earning a living through videography.

Another student who attended the training, Frank Chisambiro said he believes that the skills he has acquired will change his life for he has been exposed to new and advanced things which will also help him make money instead of just staying home or going around looking for employment opportunities.

Speaking after presentations of certificate to the participants, Dine Mkwezalamba who is an entrepreneur and a manager at The Hub Blantyre Branch advised the participants to utilise the skills and be creative so that they can change their lives.

She also asked them to take it as a business that can generate them some income for a living and they should not only think of being employed.

Meanwhile HD Plus in conjunction with other partners are planning to conduct similar training in other cities.