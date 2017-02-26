Police fatally shoot thief at Budget Director’s house

A thug has been shot dead by police at the house of Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance Chauncy Simwaka, Malawi24 has learnt.

According to reports reaching Malawi24, the thief together with other thugs was trying to break into the house of Simwaka at Area 47 in Lilongwe but the Police reacted quickly.

The law enforcers shot one of the thugs to death while his colleagues managed to escape.

“They wanted to steal at the house of the budget director but when Police officers noticed they shot one of them to death but the others escaped,” said a source.

Simwaka was appointed Budget Director to replace Paul Mphwiyo who was shot outside his house in September 2013. Currently, former minister Ralph Kasambara as well as Pika Manondo and McDonald Kumwembe are in prison after being found guilty of charges related to Mphwiyo’s shooting.

The former budget director’s shooting led to the unravelling of the K2.4 billion cashgate scandal. Mphwiyo is also answering charges related to the looting.