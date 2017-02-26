Magistrate Trust-God Mkandawire suspended over corruption

Edingeni Third Grade Magistrate, Trust-God Mkandawire, has been suspended over corruption.

This has been confirmed in a letter dated February 17 2017 and signed by Registrar of the High and Supreme Courts, Jack N’riva, on behalf of Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

According to the letter, the decision to suspend Mkandawire has been reached at following numerous complaints by court users.

Mkandawire has been suspended together with two other officers Leonard Shaba, a court marshall, and a clerk Happy Kamanga.

The matter has since been referred to the Judicial Service Commission pending hearing on a date which is yet to be announced.