NAM, Rach Family Trust sign a multi-million sponsorship deal

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) and Rach Family Trust have officially signed a K600 million sponsorship deal for the Malawi National Netball team.

The signing ceremony of the five-year deal took place in Lilongwe on Saturday.

NAM President Rose Chinunda and Rach Family Trust Chairperson Ravi Rach were all available to witness the begining of a new partnership.

Having lost a K360 million sponsorship deal from Airtel Malawi last year when the company decided not to renew their three-year deal, NAM landed their new sponsors who also promised the body to build a state of the art indoor netball court.

Meanwhile, Chinunda has vowed to safeguard the sponsorship amid reports that she is thinking of extending her term in the office to another year.