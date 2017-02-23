Falling wall kills boy, 8

A boy aged eight has died while his 12-year-old sister has been admitted to St. Gabriel Mission Hospital at Namitete after a part of their house in Mchinji fell on them on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident to Malawi24, Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino identified the deceased as Gerald Epifano and his sister as Bibiyana Epifano.

He said that during the wee hours of Wednesday the two children together with their mother and sibling were sleeping when a wall of their house fell due to heavy rains experienced the previous day.

After hearing the sound of the falling wall, neighbours rushed to the scene. They then took the children to Guillime Mission Hospital where the young boy was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A post-mortem conducted at Mchinji District Hospital revealed that the cause of death was internal haemorrhage.

Meanwhile the surviving child is receiving treatment at St Gabriel Mission Hospital

The boy hailed from Mumba village traditional authority Zulu in Mchinji.