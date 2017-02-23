Billy One, Bullets in trouble

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has charged Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club and one of its top fans Billy Severe popular known as Billy One with improper conduct during Bullets Luso TV bus Ipite 2nd leg match against rivals Be Forward Wanderers at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe earlier this year.

According to a press statement made available to this publication, Billy One has been charged for displaying improper conduct whereas Nyasa Big Bullets has been charged for failing to control their supporter.

The statement added that Billy One has been charged following article 20.2 of the Luso TV Bonanza rules and regulations and section 3 article 57 of the Malawi FA disciplinary code.

“As outlined in article 20.2 of the Luso TV bonanza rules and regulations and section 3 article 57 of the football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary code, FAM has charged Severe with improper cunduct after he beat the principal Secretary of Sports Mr Sam Madila as well as insulted FAM officials using offensive gestures and language,” reads part of the statement.

The statement also indicates that Nyasa Big Bullets has been charged for failing to control their supporter from displaying improper conduct.

“Nyasa Big Bullets have been charged with failure to control their supporters as the ten failed to take precaution measures to control their supporter Severe from displaying improper conduct,” reads the other part of the statement.

The statement is also indicating that Bullets and Billy One have until Friday 24th February to respond to their charges.

In the second led Bullets lost 1-2 succumbing to an embarrassing 1-5 aggregate loss to Wanderers.