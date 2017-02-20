Bullets supporters to take to streets if executive polls are cancelled

Nyasa Big Bullets supporters have threatened the team’s Board of Trustees that they will hold demonstrations if main executive polls are not held next month.

After successfully holding supporters committee elections earlier this month at Gynkana Club in Zomba during an Annual General Meeting (AGM), the newly elected committee ordered the Board of Trustees to respect Bullets’ constitution by conducting the main executive polls next month saying the club cannot be run by an interim committee for another year.

However, the majority of the trustees, apart from Chairman James Busile, were against the supporter’s decision to have the elections in favor of the commercialization drive being championed by former Bullets chairman Malinda Chinyama.

This has irked some section of supporters who have threatened to take to the streets if the polls are cancelled.

Surprisingly, the one championing this is Isaac Osman, who is not even in the supporters committee.

Osman says Bullets’s constitution must be followed by those in authority. He then warned the trustees board that failure to comply with the supporters demands will see them holding demonstration.

“Why are they afraid of holding the polls? Isn’t it the club’s constitution to have polls? Lets follow our constitution by going to the polls and if they continue denying us the opportunity to go to the polls, we will hold demonstration.

“We agreed at the Annual General Meeting that after electing new supporters committee, we will hold polls to elect the new main executive committee but we have been told that the majority of the Board of Trustees are against having these elections so we are warning them that if they insist on cancelling the polls, we will march,” he said.

Efforts to speak to Busile proved futile as he is in South Africa.