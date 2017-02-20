Malawians angry at Mutharika for keeping Chaponda

Despite two public inquiries on the maize saga implicating minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda for his dealings, Malawi leader Peter Mutharika has not taken action against the minister angering Malawians in the process.

Malawians whom this publication solicited views from expressed anger at Mutharika for not firing Chaponda following recommendations by the two inquiries that the minister should be probed for corruption in the process of buying maize in Zambia.

“The silence from APM on recommendations of the [Anastasia] Msosa commission is deafeningly loud!!! The inaction is giving a foul stench that is depressing when one feels that we are taken for granted on APM promised commitment to combat corruption!!! Where can Malawi get clean leaders?” wrote John Mkakeni Edward Chipeta.

While Adam Juma wrote: “I am suspecting that even the President is in the same boat”.

Commenting further on our official Facebook page, Duncan Chizizi disclosed for a need to have Chaponda sacked as minister of agriculture.

A report by a commission of inquiry that was chaired by Justice Anastasia Msosa recommended that Chaponda should be investigated for possible corruption on his involvement in buying maize in Zambia.

Another report by a joint parliamentary committee also recommended that Chaponda must be probed for his role that has raised eyebrows.

However, the continued clinging to office by Chaponda and failure by Mutharika to fire the minister has exasperated Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who have since organized nationwide demonstrations against the minister.