Chaos in Malawi Parliament : MPs angry over Mutharika’s decision to reinstate Chaponda as leader

Disagreements have emerged in parliament over President Peter Mutharika’s decision to reinstate Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda as leader of the house.

President Mutharika last week appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa as leader of the house replacing Chaponda who was suspended by the court over his involvement in the Zambia maize-gate scandal.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal vacated an injunction restraining Chaponda from discharging his duties

After announcing the reinstatement of Chaponda in the August House, opposition MPs stood up protesting the announcement.

Standing on point of order, Opposition Peoples Party (PP) Interim Leader Uladi Mussa questioned Mutharika’s decision to reinstate Chaponda.

Mussa said it is sad that President Mutharika is failing to act on the recommendations by the commission of inquiry led by retired Chief Justice Anastanzia Msosa.

Concurring with Mussa’s remarks, Malawi Congress Party(MCP) Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Msozi South Vitus Dzoole Mwale declared the conduct as an unconstitutional.

Mwale said Chaponda is not supposed to hold the National Assembly leadership.

Meanwhile,Speaker of the National Assembly will today(Tuesday) expected to rule out if the whether the embattled Agriculture Minister,Dr George Chaponda,continues to serve as Leader of the House.