Teenage boy drowns in river

A 16-year-old boy has died in Kasungu after drowning in Chinkhanga River in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station Edna Mzingwitsa identified the deceased as Master Banda.

Mzingwitsa said the incident occurred on 10 February, 2017.

“On that day, the deceased and his friend went to swim in Chinkhanga River but whilst swimming Banda drowned,” she explained.

After noticing that Master had drowned, his friends went home but didn’t disclose the issue to the deceased’s parents.

After a day without seeing their child, the parents of the deceased confronted his friends and they later disclosed that he drowned when they went swimming.

Master’s father therefore reported the matter to chief of the village who ordered the community to search for the missing child.

Later Master’s body was found floating in Chinkhanga river and postmortem conducted showed that he died due to suffocation.

Meanwhile police have advised residents to refrain from going swimming during this period when water bodies are filled with water due to rains.