Devotion: He came with Life

John 10:10 ” The thief only comes to steal, kill, and destroy. I came that they may have life, and may have it abundantly.”

What life do you live now. There is a greater life in Jesus . Its superior to the devil and demons. The reason we dont fear the devil is because we already live superior life to him. Actually Christianity is not a religion. It’s life of God in human beings. If you live this life of God also called Zoë, you are a Christian.1 John 5:11-12 ” And this is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. The one who has the Son has this eternal life; the one who does not have the Son of God does not have this eternal life.”

Its life which is superior to the circumstances of life. As already said its superior to the devil and demons. The manifesto of the devil is to steal, kill and destroy. He steals, kills and destroys money, joy, peace, harmony, love, future and everything that was working and makes it shattered. When you are under his sphere, you may think things are working but soon he will steal, kill and destroy that you think is working. Jesus came with eternal life which restores everything. Therefore be in Christ and enjoy the eternal life which restores everything stolen by the enemy.

How can one fail with the life of God in them? Its impossible if you know the life you have.

You start this eternal life when you become born again. Therefore if you are not born again, make a decision to believe in Jesus and live the eternal life now.John 3:15.” That whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

Confession

I have the life of God in me. I am superior to the enemy. I dominate with the life of God. In Jesus Name. Amen

