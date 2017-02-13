Two nabbed for stealing from school

Police in Chikhwawa have arrested two men suspected to have stolen various items from Dzumira Secondary School in the district.

The two, Martin John, 27, and Love Sikutaya, 26, broke into the headmaster’s office and went away with property and money worth over a million Kwacha.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chikhwawa police spokesperson sergeant Andrew Mayawo said the suspects are reported to have stolen Dell desktop laptop, HP laptop, three MTL Ev-DO routers and a flash disk.

“Upon realization of the breaking, the headmaster Marley Mkumba lodged a complaint at Chikhwawa police,” said Mayawo.

He added that police investigations led to the arrest of the two who were on their way to East bank in the district. Police have since recovered the MTL routers, HP laptop and Dell desktop.

The two will appear in court to answer charges of breaking into a building and commit felony therein contrary section 311 of the penal code.

Sikutaya and John hail from Kanseche village, Traditional Authority (TA) Lundu in Chikhwawa district.