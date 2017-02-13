Pastor says Malawi ‘giving chance to Devil’

Founder and overseer of Lilongwe-based Soul Savers Ministries, Pastor Steve Wingolo, has said the battalion of problems the country is going through are because people in the country have wobbled spiritually.

The pastor has since called on the faithful to pray hard.

“We’ve gone secular as a nation. We’ve forgotten that we need God,” said Wingolo in an interview with Malawi24 on Monday.

According to Wingolo, it is “biblical” and “very true” in the Christian faith for people to taste the sourness of the Lord once they go against what the Lord requires of them to do.

He said as a country Malawi was prioritizing “things of the world” instead of balancing between business of the world and issues of God to win favours.

“Our God is a God of favour. He is a God of breakthrough. But he cannot grant us the two if we forget Him every time,” said Wingolo. He called on the citizenry, and clerics in the country to “pray hard” for the “salvation of the Malawi nation.”

Said Wingolo: “It is unfortunate that we’re giving a chance to the devil. We must pray and fast. It is everybody’s responsibility.”

Wingolo’s sentiments come hot on the heels of another cleric, Reverend Levi Makondetsa’s comments that “God is angry” with Malawi because of the media.

Makondetsa, who is the leader of the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Malawi said during the memorial of Rev. John Chilembwe – the founder of the mission – that “negative reporting” was cause for God’s wrath on the country. Malawi is undergoing serious economic turbulences with a nose-diving economy.

The Kwacha – Malawi’s currency – continues to suffer massive devaluation, with inflation pegged at over 22 per cent. CSOs, especially the Centre for The Development of People (Cedep) have warned that should nothing be done to turn tables around, the country risks being declared a “failed state.”