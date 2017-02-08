Malawi to hold prayers thanking God for rains

Malawi will in three months’ time hold ‘Thanksgiving prayers’ aimed at praising God for giving the country good rains in the current growing season.

The intention of having the prayers was disclosed by the country’s head of state Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe during Malawi Defence Force interreligious prayers.

“God has answered our prayers when we asked him to give us good rains this growing season and possibly saying thank you to Him can be great,” said Mutharika.

In November, Malawi held prayers asking God for good rains in this growing season.

The November prayers came after unreliable rains and floods in the previous two rainy seasons led to food shortage in the country.

The food crisis that Malawi experienced due to unfavourable rainfall in the 2015/2016 growing season left about 6.8 million facing hunger.

In April last year Mutharika declared Malawi a State of Disaster a development that saw many donors come in with various donations like food and money.

Various religions also hold prayers to thank God for rains.

For Example, Muslims in Nkhotakota district hold the prayers at Nkhandwe Mosque.