Mwanza DC Jack Ngulube in cooler over fraud

Mwanza District Commissioner (DC) Jack Ngulube has been arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over fraudulent transactions he made while serving as DC at Mangochi District Council.

Both ACB Publicist Egrita Ndala and Mwanza police station have confirmed the arrest of Ngulube.

According to ACB spokesperson Ndala, after serving in Mangochi for six months Ngulube was moved from to Mwanza in April 2016 in a Local Government Ministry reorganization that saw a number of DCs relocating.

However, after ten months in office at the new duty station Ngulube is being suspected to have misappropriated Local Development Fund (LDF), District Development Fund (DDF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Mangochi.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said Ngulube and other officers defrauded government through misprocurement that dates back to 2014.

Ndala said apart from Ngulube, ACB has also arrested a procurement officer for Mangochi District Council Michael Khoko and businessperson Malison Mpiwu who was a supplier at the council.

“The businessperson owns a garage in Mangochi and was arrested yesterday [Monday] on allegations that he supplied vetiver grass to Mangochi District Council whereas Khoko was arrested on Tuesday,” Ndala said.

She added that the three suspects will be taken to court where they will be formally charged on charges related to misappropriation of LDF funds.