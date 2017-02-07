Unknown man found dead in Dowa

Police are trying to determine the identity of a man who was found dead on Monday on Mwananga earth road in group village headman Katengeza in Dowa.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the village headman Katengeza found the man lying dead on the road.

“The traditional leader had to send some messages around neighbouring villages but no one identified the deceased,” said Kaponda.

The matter was reported to Mvera police post and police officers together with senior clinical officer from Dowa District Hospital went to the scene.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital showed that death was due to Hypoglycaemia (lack of glucose or sugar in the body) and no foul play has been suspected.

The body of the deceased is at Dowa Hospital mortuary waiting for identification.

So far Police in Dowa is informing the members of the general public, those that their relation is missing particularly those around Mvera to go to Dowa police station or Dowa District Hospital mortuary to identify the deceased.