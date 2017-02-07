We inherited controversial map from colonial masters, Tanzania claims

The Tanzanian government has claimed that the new map showing their ownership of part of Lake Malawi was inherited from its colonial master, Germany.
Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahinga made the claims after meeting President Peter Mutharika on Monday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.
Mahinga explained that the new map showing that the Eastern African country owns a disputed part of Lake Malawi was adopted from their colonial master.
“This is a sensitive and contentious matter that needs clarification the map has been there from our colonial masters,” said Mahinga.
Despite the lake wrangles Mahinga claimed that the two countries continue enjoying a relationship that is propelling development activities.
He further called for the need to strengthen airline transport between Malawi and Tanzania to boost the business sector for the two countries.
Malawi and Tanzania resumed having gentleman’s talk over the lake issue after Mutharika met with his Tanzanian counterpart President John Magufuli in Ethiopia over a week ago.
This followed the collapse of mediation talks on the lake border wrangle between Malawi and Tanzania as mediators are yet to invite the two governments for another round of talks.
Former president of Mozambique, Joacquim Chissano, and his South African counterpart, Thabo Mbeki, are the mediators.
The Lake Malawi wrangle started in the 1960s but the current dispute began after Malawi awarded licences to various firms to search for oil and gas on the lake.
Tanzania claims to own part of the lake while Malawi insists that it will never agree to Tanzania’s claims.
The problem with Malawi is that our president is sleeping on the leadership seat, just imagine the whole president being told point blank in the eyes by the Minister of another country, Bingu could have not tolerated that stupid approach. Our president please wake up from your slumber of trying to fix Chapondas’ mess of stealing maize money. Mulumbe has told you point blank that he wants to tell the nation the truth about what Chaponda did and you are busy shielding him, instead of safeguarding our Malawi and its resources. Believe you me Malawians: one day we will wake without even a piece of land. Look at how Burundians and Rwandan have bought the whole Michele and Kaphiri in Lilongwe, Bangle and Machinjiri in Blantyre, just to mention a few. Our government systems are completely a stinking toilet; look at how Murekezi(Rwandee) corrupted government system to the extent that even the Minister (Grace Chiumia) had to speak in Parliament that she knows him as a successful business man in Lilongwe. Look at how Chaponda devalues the rule of law. MALAWI IS IN MESSAGES WITH OUR TODAY’S LEADERSHIP
Stupid minister , doesn’t he know the history of how Tanganyika lost war with Nyasaland in the world war 2 , My glandfather fought as British soldier in Karonga the Germans lost the war how can he claim that they own part of lake malawi! This is total rubbish and an unacceptable no negotiations here lake malawi is solely Malawian, if they want let them give the whole part of Mbeya that’s where the original boundary was before Herigoland treaty! Malawians we have to defend what is ours no day dreaming here, Kamuzus should rest in peace!
three quarter of the lake is covered by Malawi , only quarter of its part is in tanzania , the tanzanians can’t claim anyhow that lake malawi is theirs
Everyone has been sleeping on the borders issue ever since, now that deposits of petroleum have been discovered we start to work up. All borders should be marked as soon as possible, new rumours of diamonds in southern, no border marks, I smell another confusion.
Which map do they follow or even world map shows clear that the lake is ours .
true we must secure lake Malawi as it of Malawians itself
They want a new world map
Journalists in Malawi are very stupid. They know that a certain part of the lake is within the Tanzania’s land. That’s what he meant. It’s nothing like war. I don’t waste my time listening to these poorly trained journalists. Being a journalist u just get famous but u die poor. advise your kids not to do journalism. it’s was meant for idiots
What tanzania is starting is the same chaos which has been going on between israel and palestine for years…tanzania wants the world maps to change very funny…
what made us own the whole lake?
I think this is fundamental question ,it has to be answered
well the world map shows the truth itself that Lake Malawi is entirely of Malawians
So you mean world map is title deeds to ownership of lake Nyasa?
A map can not be made without assurance of physical markings
Ask Britain the master of Malawi territory
