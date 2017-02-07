Just in: Former FIFA referee Charles Kafatiya no more

Former FIFA referee Charles Kafatiya has passed on, Malawi24 has learnt.

He died this afternoon at Mlambe Hospital where he was taken ill.

Kafatiya, who was in the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) referees sub-committee, was rushed to Mlambe Hospital by family members but he was immediately transferred from male ward to a high dependency unit where he was put on oxygen but he died hours later.

The legendary referee once served as National Referees Association (NRA) some years back.

More details will be made available very soon