Just in: Former FIFA referee Charles Kafatiya no more

Former FIFA referee Charles Kafatiya has passed on, Malawi24 has learnt.
He died this afternoon at Mlambe Hospital where he was taken ill.
Kafatiya, who was in the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) referees sub-committee, was rushed to Mlambe Hospital by family members but he was immediately transferred from male ward to a high dependency unit where he was put on oxygen but he died hours later.
The legendary referee once served as National Referees Association (NRA) some years back.
More details will be made available very soon
RIP Mr kafatiya
Pepan
SORRY R I P
surely we will miss your services rest in peace
May God bless u father.R.I.P
RIP.brother, you were not just an ordinary person but you left your legacy.To me and Bullets family I can say you were the hero.
R I P
R I N
M’mmmm! Too bad why so early Madala? R I P
Tasowokera zinchito zanu r,i,p
And u even don’t have his photo.. Some journalists.. No wonder Chaponda akutizuza…. TZ ikufunanso nyanja
Akause mumtendele
GOD GIVS THE SAME GOD TAKES,MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE!
R.i.p, ngakhale samaimbira bho
Ause mumtendere akuluwa. Anaesetsa kuikondera bullets Koma yokanika ndi team yo
Mmmm kafatiya R I P
Ndi nthawi
May his soul rest in peace
Zonse ndi Nthawi basi rip
Umati ukangomva kuti Bullets vs Silver koma Ref Charles Kafatiya kapena Ferdinand Gadaga umangodziwilatu. Awowo amawinilatu isanamenyedwe..
OMG
Sad
Rest in Peace kafatiya.
Very sad. My former workmate at the then National Oil Industries Limited (NOIL) RIP Charles.
Not good! MHSRIP
Rip Mr kafatiya
Ndimaona ngati wamwalira ndi chaponda
Rest In Peace munthu wamkulu….ndinadziwa kuyimbira mpira chifukwa cha inu, mwaphunzitsa anthu ambiri kukhala ma referee ku Malawi
What a gret loss, MHSRIP
mukanatenga chaponda
R.I.P
R.I.P
may his soul rest in peace.
#R_I_P
rest in peace
Rip.
sad newz
Koma imfa, kutenga hero ngati ameneyu kusiya anthu akuba chimanga….RIP
Rip
#RIP
May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace
RIP
What happend to him??
MHSRIP
#RIP