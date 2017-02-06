We are poorest civil servants in Malawi – MPs

Though they receive millions of Kwacha as sitting allowances and a salary of over half a million Kwacha, Malawi Members of Parliament (MPs) have claimed that they are the poorest public workers in Malawi.

Speaking on the local press on Sunday, chairperson of Parliamentary Social Welfare committee Alex Major said Malawi legislators are the poorest as the money they earn is not enough to meet their needs.

Major added that expenditures leave them with nothing as they try to look for the welfare of people in their constituencies.

He further explained that their monthly salary of K600,000 does not meet their needs since they use it to solve problems faced by members of their constituency.

“When you look at the three arms of government the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature you will find that MPs are the poorest because of the mentality that people have in Malawi that they are supposed to be helped by them. For instance just today I have bought two coffins for people in my constituency.

“To prove this, when an MP has lost a seat he or she becomes poor because the money is shared to many,” said Major.

However, gender activist Emma Kaliya has faulted the MPs on the matter arguing that they are perpetrators of that behaviour.

“It’s because they give promises to people that is why people come after them to look for support, they give promises that cost them during campaigns,” said Kaliya.

She further advised Malawians to stop looking for support from MPs arguing that they are not mandated to be giving support to individuals.

In a move to end the behaviour, ActionAid has embarked on a sensitisation campaign to advise the public to stop seeking help from MPs.