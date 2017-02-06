Up-and-coming artists want show organisers to promote them

Up-and-coming Malawian artists have expressed concern at not being given opportunities to perform in various shows that take place in different places across the nation.

This was said by one of the Blantyre based up-and-coming crew called Denje Fame which comprises Noxy G and singer Love Prince.

In an interview with Malawi24, Love Prince real name Noel Duwa said they have good music and what it takes to perform at any show organised in the country but they are not given a chance to prove to the public that they can do it.

On his side, Noxy G said their song Denje has been enjoying radio and television airplays but it has been difficult for them to break into such opportunities which they believe they have a place in the music family.

“As a group we want to ask show organisers to recognise and promote not only us but all up-and-coming artists in the country, in Malawi there is a lot of talent which need to be managed to reach other levels,” he explained.

The duo broke into the music industry with their single Denje which was produced by Elusive Entertainment and was released in October 2015.

Currently the artists have released a single titled Mudzionetsetsa which has been produced by Chirimba based producer Gaffar Sungani of Audience records.

Meanwhile the two have appealed to people who can give them a helping hand to promote their music saying well-wishers can reach them through their Facebook pages Noxy G and Noel Duwa Music.