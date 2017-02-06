Man drowns in dam

A 28-year-old man has died after drowning at Makande estate dam in Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

Assistant Public Relations officer for Limbe Police Widson Nhlane identified the deceased as Peter Macshoni.

Nhlane said the incident occurred on 5 February, 2017.

According to him, the security guards of the Estate who were on patrol are the ones who reported the incident to police.

“The estate security guards who were on patrols saw a dead body floating and they reported the matter to Bvumbwe police station,” he explained.

After the police visited the scene they took the body to Thyolo District Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem is yet to be done to find out the cause of the death.

28-year-old Peter Macshoni hailed from Thunga village in the area of Traditional Authority Thunga in Thyolo district. Police are therefore advising members of the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers during this rainy season.